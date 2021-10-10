Senior Journalist’s Son Found Dead On Bhubaneswar Outskirts

Bhubaneswar: Body of a youth, identified as the son of senior journalist Nabin Das’s son found in a pond at Patrapada in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The deceased youth has been identified by his father as Manish Anurag after the latter reached the site this afternoon.

Sources said that Manish was abducted last night, murdered, and thrown to the pond.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar DCP Uma Shankar Dash including senior police officials rushed to the spot and initiated a probe into the incident.