Senior Journalist Ravish Tiwari Passes Away: PM Modi Pays Tributes

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Senior Journalist Ravish Tiwari, who was working as Chief of National Bureau at The Indian Express, has passed away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Tiwari’s demise and said he was ”insightful” and ”humble”.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: “Destiny has taken away Ravish Tiwari too soon. A bright career in the media world comes to an end. I would enjoy reading his reports and would also periodically interact with him. He was insightful and humble. Condolences to his family and many friends. Om Shanti,”

