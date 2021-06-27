Senior Journalist Jimut Mangaraj Killed In Road Mishap

Bhubaneswar: Senior journalist Jimut Mangaraj died after being run over by an unknown vehicle near Janla on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening.

According to reports, the tragic road mishap took place at around 8 PM near Janla Medical Square when Mangaraj was returning to Bhubaneswar from his native village in Jankia of Khurda district.

Suddenly, a speeding truck hit Mangaraj’s scooter from behind and crushed him under the wheels. The vehicle reportedly managed to escape from the spot.

On intimation, Janla Outpost police reach the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. Further investigations are underway.

Jimut Bahana Mangaraj was an accredited freelance journalist of Odisha. His sudden demise in the tragic road mishap has grieved people from all walks of society.