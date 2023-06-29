Senior Journalist Jagan Mohan Mohapatra Passes Away

Berhampur: Senior journalist Jagan Mohan Mohapatra succumbed to a cardiac arrest at the Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital here at around 10 am on Thursday. He was 58.

As per reports, Mohapatra was admitted to MKCG hospital after he complained of chest pain. However, he passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Apart from working in various media organisations, he was a lecturer of journalism and mass communication at Berhampur University. He has shaped the career of many budding journalists.

Mohapatra is survived by his wife and daughter.

Berhampur Mayor, journalists, and prominent personalities from all walks of life paid their last respects to Mohapatra at his residence today.