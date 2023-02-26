Senior Journalist Ajit Kumar Mohanty Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Senior journalist Ajit Kumar Mohanty passed away on Sunday afternoon after a prolonged illness. He was 73.

Mohanty died at 12.30 noon in AIIMS Hospital, Bhubaneswar. He was battling cancer for a long time. He was brought to AIIMS from West Bengal about a fortnight ago, informed Shanti Mohanty, wife of Ajit Mohanty.

He worked with vernacular dailies Dharitri and Samaya. As the news of Mohanty’s death spread, a pall of gloom descended on the media community across the state.