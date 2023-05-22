Senior IPS Sudhansu Sarangi assumes charge as Fire Services DG

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Sudhansu Sarangi, on Monday assumed charge as the Director General of Fire Services. He has took charge at the headquarters of the Fire Department at Cuttack.

In view of the upcoming general elections, the state government has recently effected a major reshuffle in the IPS cadres.

1990-batch IPS Sudhansu Sarangi, has been transferred as Fire DG, Commandant General Home Guards & Director Civil Defence, Odisha. Previously he was posted as Special DG Police Railways & Coastal Security.

After assuming charge, Sudshanshu Shadangi said that by the year 2000, there were only 112 fire stations in the state and now it has tripled to 345. In the past, our firefighters have received accolades for their work in other states, he added.