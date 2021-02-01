Senior IPS Satyajit Mohanty Appointed OPSC Chairman

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Satyajit Mohanty has been appointed as the Chairman of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Monday. Mohanty will remain in the post till the age of 62 years.

The General Administration and Public Grievances (GA&PG) has issued a notification in the regard. “The conditions of service of Satyajit Mohanty as OPSC Chairman shall be regulated in accordance with the provisions of the Odisha Public Service Commission (Conditions of Service) Regulations, 1952 as amended from time to time,” read the notification.

The 1988-batch IPS officer, Satyajit Mohanty is currently working as the Director General of Fire Services, Commandant General, Home Guards and Director, Civil Defence.

Mohanty will replace Senior IAS Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnaik as the OPSC Chairman.