Senior IPS Officer Ravi Sinha Appointed RAW Chief

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Ravi Sinha has been appointed as the chief of the country’s external spy agency RAW. Sinha will succeed Samant Kumar Goel who will complete his four-year tenure on June 30.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Sinha’s appointment as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a tenure of two years.

Sinha, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, is currently Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat.

Sinha has been with the intelligence agency for over two decades.

He was heading the operational wing of RAW before his promotion. Sinha has worked extensively in Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast, and other countries.