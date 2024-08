Bhubaneswar: A 2010-batch IPS officer, Parul Gupta, currently posted as Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau, has been repatriated to the parent cadre Odisha.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for repatriation of Ms. Parul Gupta, IPS (OD:2010), Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau, to her cadre with immediate effect.

