Senior IPS Officer Dinkar Gupta Appointed NIA Chief

New Delhi: Former Punjab DGP and senior IPS officer Dinkar Gupta was Thursday appointed Director-General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a Personnel Ministry order said.

Gupta is a 1987-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Punjab cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Gupta’s appointment as the Director-General, NIA till March 31, 2024, that is the date of his retirement, it said.

In another order, Swagat Das was appointed Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Union home ministry. The 1987-batch IPS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre is currently serving as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau. He has been appointed to the post till November 30, 2024, that is the date of his superannuation, according to the order.