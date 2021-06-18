Senior IPS officer Debasis Panigrahi loses battle against COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer and Director of State Vigilance Debasis Panigrahi succumbed to COVID-19 infection on Friday night.

Panigrahi (56), breathed his last at 10:15 pm at a private hospital in Kolkata where he was undergoing ECMO treatment for the last 10 days.

As per sources, the senior IPS officer’s body will be brought to Odisha likely by tomorrow.

Panigrahi was tested positive for COVID-19 and was under treatment in Cuttack. Later, on June 8, he was airlifted to Kolkata for advanced treatment.