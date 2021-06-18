Debasis Panigrahi
BreakingStateTop News

Senior IPS officer Debasis Panigrahi loses battle against COVID-19

By Pragativadi News Service 50 0

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer and Director of State Vigilance Debasis Panigrahi  succumbed to COVID-19 infection on Friday night.

Panigrahi (56), breathed his last at 10:15 pm at a private hospital in Kolkata where he was undergoing ECMO treatment for the last 10 days.

As per sources, the senior IPS officer’s body will be brought to Odisha likely by tomorrow.

Panigrahi was tested positive for COVID-19 and was under treatment in Cuttack. Later, on June 8, he was airlifted to Kolkata for advanced treatment.

Pragativadi News Service 874 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking