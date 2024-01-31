Senior IPS Officer B Radhika Takes VRS

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer B Radhika has been allowed to take Voluntary Retirement from Service (VRS). An official notification has been issued by the Home Department on Wednesday.

The 1989-batch IPS officer, B Radhika was the Chairperson of State Police Recruitment Board after her return from Central Deputation. The Senior IPS officer was also in additional charge of the Director of the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), Odisha.

She had applied for voluntary retirement from Government service. As she has attained 50 years of age and completed 30 years of qualifying service, Smt B. Radhika was found eligible to retire from Government service voluntarily.

The State Government also relaxed the mandatory notice period of three months in the case of Smt B. Radhika, for her voluntary retirement from Government Service to take care of her parents.

“B. Radhika, IPS at present Chairman, Police Recruitment Board, with the additional charge of Director, S.F.S.L, Odisha is allowed to retire voluntarily from the Indian Police Service under Sub-Rule (2) of Rule 16 of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958 w.e.f. 01.02.2024( F.N.), She will be entitled to all retirement benefits as per rule under AIS (DCRB) Rule,” the notification read.