Odisha Government on Friday appointed the former DG of Police Arun Kumar Sarangi as Chairman of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for six years.

As per the notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of the Article 316 of Constitution of India, read with Regulation 3 of the Odisha Public Service Commission (Conditions of Service) Regulations, 1952, the Govemor of Odisha has been pleased to appoint Shri Arun Kumar Sarangi, IPS, Special Director General of Police (Training) and Director, Biiu Patnaik State Police Academy, Odisha as Chairman, Odisha Public Service Commission for a term of six years from the date he enters upon his office or until he attains the age of sixty-two years, whichever is earlier.

The conditions of service of Shri Arun Kumar Sarangi, IPS, as Chairman, OPSC shall be regulated in accordance with the provisions of the Odisha Public Service Commission (Conditions of Service) Regulations, 1952 as amended from time to time.”