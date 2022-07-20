Senior Indian Official Injured In Night Assault Near Colombo

Colombo: A senior Indian government official posted in Sri Lanka sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said on Tuesday as it urged Indians to remain aware of the latest developments in the island nation and plan their movements and activities accordingly.

Sri Lanka is witnessing a public unrest due to the unprecedented economic crisis followed by a political turmoil in the country. Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday imposed an emergency ahead of the key election today to pick a new President.

The Indian High Commission in a tweet said the relations between the people of India and Sri Lanka have always been cordial and friendly.