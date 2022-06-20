Senior IAS Vijay Amruta Kulange Takes Charge As BMC Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer Vijay Amruta Kulange on Monday took charge as Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

After taking office, Kulange held discussions with senior officials and Bhubaneswar Mayoron various functions of the Corporation.

He said that both employees and corporations need a concerted effort to make progress in Bhubaneswar.

He has been appointed to the post by the Odisha Government on June 16. Prior to his new role, Kulange has served as Collector of Ganjam and has earned a reputation as a good administrator in the district.