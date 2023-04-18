Senior IAS Officers Indramani Tripathy, Saroj Samal Get New Responsibilities

Bhubaneswar: In a minor reshuffle in bureaucratic level, Odisha Government today appointed Indramani Tripathy as Additional secretary to Government, ST/SC Development, Minorities And Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Triapthy was the Director of Information and Public Relations department with additional charge of Director, SCSTRTI.

He is allowed to continue in additional charge of Director, SCSTRTI (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute), Bhubaneswar.

Saroj Kumar Samal is appointed as Director, Information and Public Relations, after the transfer of lndramani Tripathy.

The post of Director, lnformation & Public Relations is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.