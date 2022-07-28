Senior IAS Officer Suresh Vashishth Is New Science & Tech Dept Secy

Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer Suresh Kumar Vashishth has been appointed as the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Science & Technology Department.

The 1998-batch IAS officer was serving as Officer on Special Duty with the GA & PG Department.

A Government notification said, “The additional appointment of Manoj Kumar Mishra, IRTS as Secretary (l/c), Science & Technology Department will stand terminated from the date Suresh Kumar Vashishth, IAS takes over.”

On the other hand, Additional Commissioner, Transport, State Transport Authority, Srinibas Behera has been posted as Additional Secretary in the Home Department.