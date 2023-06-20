Senior IAS officer Amit Agrawal assumes charge as CEO of UIDAI

New Delhi: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Amit Agrawal assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday. He is an officer of the 1993 batch IAS from the Chhattisgarh cadre.

A graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, he held several important positions both at the Centre and states of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Prior to joining UIDAI as CEO, he was Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Before that he was Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

In Chhattisgarh, he served as the Finance Secretary and the Secretary in charge of the Departments of Commercial Tax and Technical Education in the State Government among other roles.