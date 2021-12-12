Senior Hockey Men National Ch’ship Day 2: Odisha beat Gujarat 8-0 in Pool F

Pune: Odisha, Hockey Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand, Telangana Hockey, Hockey Bihar and Hockey Maharashtra registered victories on Day 2 of the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Pimpri Chinchwad 2021 in Pune today.

In the day’s opener, Odisha took on Hockey Gujarat in a Pool F encounter. After a feisty and goalless first quarter, Odisha took control of the game, notching up a comfortable 8-0 victory. Goals for Odisha were scored by Sushil Dhanwar (17′, 26′, 36′), Prakash Barla (34′, 57′), Patras Tirkey (39′, 52′) and Mangra Bhengra (48′).

In Pool F’s second game of the day, Hockey Bengal overwhelmed Goans Hockey 8-0, with Raushan Kumar scoring an incredible five goals (2′, 4′, 53′, 54′,59′) in the encounter. Abhishek Pratap Singh (10′, 22′) and Santosh Baxla (19′) were also among the goals as Bengal wrapped up a comfortable three points.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Kerala Hockey 9-0 in Pool G’s opener courtesy of a brace each from Mohammad Amir Khan (6′, 24′), Ajay Yadav (37′, 46′) and Faraz Mohd (48′, 52′). Goals for Uttar Pradesh were also scored by Mohd Saif Khan (10′), Deepak Patel (22′) and Mohd Sadiq (50′).

Among the big winners of the day were Hockey Jharkhand, who beat Assam Hockey 11-0 in Pool G. Hat tricks by Noyel Topno (14′, 25′, 31′) and Jen Soreng (24′, 40′, 49′) and goals Rajendra Oram (10′, 43′), Amardeep Samrat Kujur (44′, 59′) and Sandeep Minj (5′) ensured Jharkhand rode out a comfortable victory.

Pool A’s first game of the day saw Telangana Hockey beat Hockey Himachal 13-1. Surya Prakash Potluri (24′, 26′, 31′, 51′) starred with four goals, while Feroz Bin Farhajh (8′, 23′, 52′) and Sandeep Subedar (19, 35′, 48′) each bagged a hat-trick. Ranjit Chand Bhavani (30′), Mahesh Reddy Rela (33′) and Rekham Vivek (59′) also chipped in with a goal each for Telangana Hockey. Whereas, Hockey Himachal’s goal was scored by Divyam Grover in the 43rd minute.

In a hugely entertaining, back and forth encounter from Pool H, Hockey Bihar beat Chhattisgarh Hockey 4-2. Bihar established an early two goal cushion courtesy of goals from Subash Sanga (4′) and Samuel Topno (7′). In the 11th minute though Chhattisgarh halted what threatened to turn into a rout with a goal of their own via Nirmalkar Shukdev. From thereon though Bihar shifted gears, captain Mukesh Lakra slotting home a penalty stroke in the 12th minute before Sanga scored his second of the game in the 25th minute to extend their lead. Ali Arbaz scored Chhattisgarh’s second goal in the 60th minute but it proved too little too late as Bihar took home the points.

In the final game of the day Hockey Maharashtra trounced Hockey Mizoram 18-0 in their Pool H encounter. Goals for Captain Taleb Shah lead the charge for Maharashtra scoring an incredible eight goals (20′, 29′, 34′, 37′, 42′, 47′, 51′, 59′) in the game. Pratap Kishanrao Shinde (53′, 59′, 60′, 60′), Venkatesh Kenche (23′, 23′), Mohd Mizamuddin (28′, 36′), Darshan Vibhav Gawkar (2′) and Ajit Bharat Shinde (14′) were the other goalscorers for Maharashtra.