Senior DECs Review Special Summary Revision & Election Preparedness in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Senior Deputy Election Commissioners, Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Ku. Vyas reviewed the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2024 and detailed preparedness for the upcoming general elections 2024 with 30 District Election Officers & Collectors on December 12th and 13th, 2023 at Kharavela Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

Nikunja B. Dhal (IAS), Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha briefed the senior DECs on the overall progress of SSR and election general preparedness of state machinery for the election to be held in 2024.

The Collectors made a detailed presentation on the status of SSR and election preparedness, Sr DECs emphasised the early disposal of all pending forms for addition, deletion and corrections before the scheduled time fixed by ECI.

The ECI team emphasized the need to focus on women, young, elderly, PwD, Third Gender and PVTG electors to ensure that the Electoral Roll is inclusive. Political party and stakeholder consultation was emphasized. For the purity of the Electoral Roll, careful and diligent field verification for deletions and additions was also emphasized. All Collectors were sensitized on vulnerability mapping. They were also instructed to identify possible routes of movement of cash, liquor, and drugs and put up effective enforcement mechanisms to ensure inducement-free elections.

In the end, Collectors were directed to ensure free, fair, peaceful and inducement-free elections. Sajay Kumar, IPS Addl DG (L&O) and senior officers of the CEO office were present during the two-day review meeting.