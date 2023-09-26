Senior clerk of Keonjhar Ayurveda Medical Office in Vigilance net

Keonjhar: A senior clerk in the office of District Ayurveda Medical Officer, has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance in Keonjhar district.

The clerk has been identified as Debasis Mohapatra, while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.5000/- (Rupees five thousand) from a Complainant.

Earlier it is worth mentioning that, Mohapatra had demanded Rs.15,000/- from the same complainant for withdrawal and processing of the arrear salary bill of the complainant and other Ayurveda Assistants.

Against the overall demand of bribe Rs. 15,000 the accused Mohapatra, while receiving bribe Rs. 5,000/- as advance today was nabbed by the Vigilance team.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at 3 locations of Mohapatra from Disproportionate Assets angle.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance P.S. Case No.26 dt.25.09.2023 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Mohapatra, the Senior Clerk.