Senior Clerk Of Kalimela Tehsil Suspended For Gross Misconduct

Malkangiri: District Collector Dr Yeddula Vijay today suspended senior clerk of Kalimela Tehsil, Sashi Sekhar Sethi, for gross misconduct, dereliction of duty and doubtful integrity.

The disciplinary proceeding against Sethi came following a probe by the District Collector into a viral video of the Senior Revenue Assistant of Kalimela Tehsil demanding bribe.

According to reports, accused Sethi had demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from a person of Bhejengabadi to upload his land deed on the government website.

In the video, Sethi was seen accepting Rs 50,000 from the complainant. While the person was pleading the official to pay the amount in phases, Sethi was seen asking him to quickly pay the demanded amount.

If sources are to be believed, some unscrupulous officials of the Tehsil have shelled out a huge amount of money from several persons by issuing land deeds.

After such scam came to the fore through media reports, Malkangiri District Collector had conducted a probe and suspended Revenue Inspector Suresh Pujari and a clerk Dibyasingha Paikaray.

“The scam reported in Kalimela Tehsil is being probed and strict actions will be taken against those found guilty,” said Collector Dr Yeddula Vijay.