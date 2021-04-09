Senior Clerk In Odisha Vigilance Net On DA Charges

Cuttack: Vigilance sleuths on Friday conducted simultaneous raids at houses and office of a senior clerk at Cuttack Kendu Leaf Chief Conservator of Forest office.

The accused, identified as Dillip Kumar Jena, landed in the Vigilance net on charges of amassing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance sleuths raided four places associated with Dilip.

Till the last report came in, the raids were underway to detect his unaccounted wealth.