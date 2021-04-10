Senior Clerk Arrested By Vigilance For Amassing Disproportionate Assets

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths have arrested a Senior Clerk at the Office of Chief Conservator of Forests, Kenduleaf, Cuttack, for accumulating disproportionate assets.

On the allegation of acquisition of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income by Dillip Kumar Jena, Senior Clerk, office of Chief Conservator of Forests, Kenduleaf, Cuttack, his residential Government quarter at Forest Training School, Bhubaneswar, four-storey building at Jagamara, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar, house at native village Ratanpur, PS-Gondia, Dist. Dhenkanal, and office chamber at Chief Conservator of Forests, Kenduleaf, Cuttack were searched simultaneously today by the officers of Bhubaneswar Vigilance Division on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

In course of search and inventory, Jena has been found in possession of assets worth Rs.1,56,40,157/ including one four-storey building, three numbers of plots, two numbers of four wheelers, two numbers of two wheelers, deposits in different Banks, gold ornaments, cash and household articles.

After search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Jena was calculated and he was found in possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income to the tune of Rs.1,30,43,994/- (Rupees One Crore Thirty Lakhs Forty-three Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety-four).

Jena was found in possession of disproportionate assets, which he could not account for satisfactorily following which Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. registered Case No.13 dt.10.4.2021 against Jena U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC Act, for detailed investigation.

In course of investigation, today Jena has been arrested and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar. The Hon’ble Court has remanded him to jail custody till 23.4.2021. Investigation of the case is in progress, informed Supdt. of Police (Coordination), Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack.