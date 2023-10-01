Senior citizens are valuable assets of the society: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has described the senior citizens as valuable assets of the society. Patnaik in his message on the occasion of International Day for Older Persons has said that older persons have experience and solutions while we have to learn more from them. He called upon people to take care of the peaceful and dignified life of older persons.

“The blessings of senior citizens are precious for all of us,” said Patnaik.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik highlighted various welfare schemes for older persons and said that the State Government has added an additional 4 Lakh beneficiaries in the Madhubabu Pension Yojana.

Facilities such as Old Age Homes, Geriatric wards and Physiotherapy Centres in Hospitals in different hospitals have been made available for senior citizens. He called upon all to work collectively for the betterment and good health of older persons.

Attending the programme as Guest of Honour, SSEPD Minister Ashok Chandra Panda described older persons as the guardians of society while highlighting the commitment of the State Government to social security, health services and quality of life of senior citizens. He also focused on various schemes and programmes of the Department.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg, and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi, also spoke on the occasion. SSEPD Department Principal Secretary Sushil Kumar Lohani chaired the programme while Director Bratati Harichandan presented the activity report and Special Secretary Dillip Roy welcomed the guests.

Capital Hospital, UNFPA and Site Savers India organised a health checkup camp, eye camp and awareness campaign on the occasion.