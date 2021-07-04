Senior Bureaucrat Pramod Meherda Given Addl Charge As W&CD Dept Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer Pramod Kumar Meherda has been given additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Women & Child Welfare Department.

Meherda is presently posted as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Odisha Governor.

Click here to read in Odia

The State General Administration & Public Grievance Department has issued an order in this effect on Sunday.

“The additional appointment of Anu Garg as Principal Secretary to Government, W & CD Department shall stand terminated from the date Dr. Pramod Kumar Meherda takes over,” read the order.