Senior BSF Officials Visit Koraput Camps, Interact With Commanders & Troops

Koraput: Satish Chandra Budakoti, IG, Frontier BSF Odisha accompanied by Dhirendra Kumar, DIG (Ops) and Ajay Kumar, Comdt 151 Bn visited BSF Camps COB Dandabadi, COB Ramagiri under Boipariguda, in foot hills of Tulasi RF along Odisha and Chhattisgarh Border area and interacted with the Commanders and troops of BSF.

The IG held conference at Headquarters of 151 Battalion Border Security Force and took stock of the security scenario of Tulasi RF area assessed the Security framework and working style of the force in the area, Ajay Kumar, Commandant apprised the officers about security scenario of the area and briefed about confidence built up in the minds and hearts of people, IG appreciated the high standards of professionalism, devotion to duty & complimented proactive approach of the troops in undertaking humanitarian assistance to the locals.

The Inspector General emphasized that BSF’s commitment to eliminate Naxalism and assist the civil administration for implementation of developmental works. He appreciated ongoing operations of BSF with Odisha Police in security vacuum areas of Tulasi RF and it’s Northern area and directed to step up more aggressive Ops in the area.

Under the aegis of BSF outreach programmes, the IG asked the unit to establish more sports club in far flung villages to motivate and encourage the youth.

The IG stated that, BSF always strives hard to bring the normalcy and maintaining the peace in the region