Senior BJP Leader Jayram Pangi Hints At Deserting Party

Jeypore: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Jayaram Pangi has hinted at his party quitting.

Pangi said that despite working tirelessly for the welfare of people in the last four decades of his political career, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done for the public.

He has formed an outfit to demand Union Territory (UT) status for the undivided Koraput district.

Speaking to media persons, Pangi said, “I have been blessed by the people of Koraput since I joined politics. I want to work for the well-being of the tribals even without remaining associated with any political party.”

“Dandakaranya Parbatmala Vikash Parishad which is spearheading the movement seeking Union Territory status to Dandakaranya Parbatmala province, comprising regions of undivided Koraput and some parts of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh,” Pangi said.

Pangi, who had won the Koraput Lok Sabha seat in 2014 on the BJD ticket, was suspended from the regional party for anti-party activity. Pangi then joined BJP in May 2019.