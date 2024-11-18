Cuttack: Senior BJP leader and former minister Samir Dey passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack.

He was 67 years old. Dey, who had been suffering from a severe lung infection and pneumonia, was admitted to the intensive care unit a fortnight ago after his health condition deteriorated.

Samir Dey was a prominent figure in Odisha politics, having served as a minister in the coalition government of BJD and BJP from 2000 to 2009. He held the portfolios of Housing and Urban Development from 2000 to 2004 and Higher Education from 2004 to 2009. Dey was elected to the Odisha Assembly three times from the Cuttack segment between 1995 and 2004.

In recognition of his contributions, Dey was given a guard of honour. His demise has been met with an outpouring of condolences from across the political spectrum. Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and other senior leaders expressed their grief and highlighted Dey’s dedication to public service and the development of Odisha.

Chief Minister Majhi, who recently visited Dey during his Bali Jatra tour to Cuttack, described him as a “popular public leader and strong organiser” whose gentle demeanour endeared him to people across all sections of society. The state government has announced that Dey’s last rites will be performed with full state honours.

Dey’s passing marks the end of an era in Odisha politics, leaving behind a legacy of commitment and service to the people of the state.