Senior BJD Leader Sanjeeb Sahoo Quits Party

Angul: Former Minister and ex-MLA Sanjeeb Kumar Sahoo has resigned from primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) citing personal problems on Wednesday.

Sahoo, who was an ex-legistaor of Athamallick constituency in Angul said he has sent a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik coveying his decision to resign from the primary membership of the regional party.

“I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of BJD for personal reasons,” Sahoo said in his resignation letter.

He is, however, believed to have quit the party after denied of ticket to contest in last election.