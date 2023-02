Koraput: Former Minister & Senior BJD leader Rabi Narayan Nanda has been shifted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam after he complained of breathing problem.

According to reports, Nanda was suffering from food poisoning after returning home from a party. As he showed symptoms of diarrhoea, he was admitted to Jeypore hospital.

However, today he complained of breathing issues and his health condition turned critical. Following this, he was shifted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam.