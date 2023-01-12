Senior Asst Caught Taking Rs 60K Bribe In Kalahandi

Kalahandi: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday arrested the senior assistant cum accountant of PD Watershed, in Kalahandi district while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 60,000.

The accused officer has been identified as Shyam Sundar Bal.

According to reports, the accused officer had demanded Rs 60,000 from a worker of Soil Conservation Extention for processing the pending bills for release of payment as well as payment made earlier towards the old bills.

Acting on the plaint, the anti-corruption wing laid a trap and arrested the accused officer while accepting the gratification.

Subsequently, simultaneous searches were conducted at four locations of Bal.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS Case no 5 u/s 7 P C.( Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and further investigation is underway, said sources.