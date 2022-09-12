Senior Assistant of SCTE & VT Convicted in Bribery Case

Bhubaneswar: The Court of Vigilance Special Judge in Bhubaneswar on Monday convicted the Senior Assistant of State Council of Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTE & VT), Odisha, for demand and acceptance of bribe.

According to Vigilance Directorate, Lala Debendra Kumar Ray, Senior Assistant, SCTE & VT, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No.42 dtd.15.10.2009 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant (an ex-student) for issue of the original Diploma certificate to him was convicted by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay fine of Rs.2,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Further, the Vigilance Court sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.4,000/- (Rupees Four Thousand), and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 13 (2) of PC Amendment Act, 1988.

Both sentences are to run concurrently. Further, competent Authority will be moved by Odisha Vigilance for dismissal from service of Ray following his conviction, the Court ruled.

K.B. Acharya, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance Bhubaneswar Division, A/p-DSP, Vigilance Bhubaneswar Division investigated the case and Hemanta Kumar Swain, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.