Sengol in Parliament means return of Raja Praja rule: Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury has alleged that by installing the sengol in the new Parliament House, the BJP is trying to push India back to the Medieval age when there was a divine power to rule.

He said that the sengol is a symbol of a new king being coronated, and PM Modi thinks of himself like a king. He accused that the BJP wants to change the nature of democratic India.

“By bringing the ‘Sengol’ from the museum to be ceremoniously handed over to Modi is symbolic of his ‘coronation’ invoking divine sanction. Displaying it prominently in the new Parliament building is symbolic of return to rule of ‘Raja & Praja’ destroying the Nation & Citizen’ democracy,” the CPI(M) leader tweeted.