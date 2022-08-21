‘Send Bilkis rapist felicitation squad’: Mahua Moitra hits out

New Delhi: As Rajasthan BJP’s former MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja’s admission on the camera that his supporters have so far lynched five people surfaced on Saturday, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said the party must be sending the squad that ‘felicitated’ the 11 convicts of Bilkis Bano rape case from Gujarat to Rajasthan — to garland the BJP leader.

Mahua Moitra linked this with the recent ‘felicitation’ of the 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano rape case who were allowed to walk free by the Gujarat government according to its remission policy. The 11 men were reportedly felicitated by the local VHP office. BJP’s to-do list on Sunday must be sending its ‘Bilkis rapist felicitation squad’ from Gujarat to Rajasthan to ‘garland’ Ahuja, whom Moitra termed the ‘new hero’. “This mustachioed BJP monster is boasting of lynching 5 people to death.

If pure evil had a face this is it,” the Lok Sabha MP tweeted.

Congress said the real face of the BJP has come to the fore in the entire country. “What more proof is needed of BJP’s religious terror and bigotry,” Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dostara said.