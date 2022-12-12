Senco Gold & Diamonds unveils an Indian wedding-focused campaign starring Kiara Advani

Kolkata: Senco Gold & Diamonds, the largest organized jewellery retailer in Eastern India (based on the number of stores) has unveiled a new wedding-focused campaign featuring Bollywood heartthrob Kiara Advani. The campaign celebrates the grandeur and glamour of Indian weddings which are full of culture-rich activities and fun. Senco Gold & Diamonds has also announced the launch of a new bridal jewellery collection titled ‘Rajwada Vivaha Collection’, which offers a glamorous and stylish line of jewellery for the bride-to-be.

In the newly launched wedding campaign, Kiara Advani features in a never-seen-before dual role, depicting a beautiful bride on her wedding day, having a debate with herself, wondering if she will be able to adjust to married life and be happy. But as she adorns herself with exquisitely designed jewellery, her doubts are replaced by newfound confidence and belief in herself and she is empowered to conquer every heart like a queen. The campaign perfectly captures the power of the ‘Rajwada Vivaha Collection’, brought to life by the inimitable charisma of Kiara.

The brand film can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahkL8yLLbNQ

The new Rajwada Vivaha Collection, where indigenous craftsmanship has been used to create jewellery that encompasses the rich culture and heritage of India, epitomizes nobility or grandeur with its exquisite work on filigree, ball and wire-work, antique, kundan, polki, meenakari & diamonds. The exquisitely handcrafted regal jewellery is designed to bring out the queen in every Indian bride, ready to rule in her new phase of life.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms Joita Sen, Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “The Rajwada Collection is inspired by the concept that every bride feels like a queen on her wedding day. The collection brings out a feeling of royalty, the designs are grand, wide-spread and can be customized for every budget. The regal collection is for the modern bride who is independent and knows her mind, yet she is respectful of her tradition, family values and relationships. She is a person in her own right and it is her day to shine. Hence, she is the queen of her life and family and that is why Rajwada celebrates the brides of today.”

The Kundan and antique necklace set radiate a royal aura. Its delicate and intricate filigree work will create an experience of the palaces of the royals. Adorn regality with this dual-tone floral-based necklace and earrings set. The delicate filigree work and symmetric finish will make you feel like a true royal on your momentous day. The spectacular antique choker set studded with semi-precious stones and Kundan is a stunning addition to this symbol of luxury. The royal ball work befits the aura of a queen. This exquisite Kundan and Polki set are studded with beautiful pearls and colored drops. The majestic set creates an experience of royalty as you adorn it. The spectacular necklace is a seamless blend of Diamond and Polki. The double-line setting is truly impressive and fit for the bride who is the queen of her life and family.

The company has also launched a bouquet of special offers which will be available across its 127 showrooms and online platforms till January 8, 2023. The special offers include, up to 25% off on making charges of Gold Jewellery; for Diamond Jewellery, up to 10% off on diamond value and 50% off on its making charges + a special gift (Diamond pendant worth Rs.9000/-) whereas offering for Platinum Jewellery includes, up to 20% off on its making charges.