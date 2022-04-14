Senco Gold & Diamonds ropes in leading actresses Madhumita Sarcar and Sunita Kaushik as its regional brand ambassadors for East and North-East India

Kolkata/Guwahati: Senco Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest organised jewellery retail players of Eastern India today roped in renowned Bengali actress MadhumitaSarcar and the popular Assamese actress and dancer, Sunita Kaushik as its regional ambassadors.

As part of its ‘Hyperlocal’approach, Senco Gold and Diamonds has chosen renowned Bengali actress MadhumitaSarcar and popular Assamese actress and dancer, Sunita Kaushik as its regional brand ambassadors, to establish a deeper customer connect and enhance the visibility of the brand in east and north-eastern regions. Kiara Advaniis Senco’s brand ambassador since October 2021.

While MadhumitaSarcarof Bojhena Se Bojhena fame will promote the brand in West Bengal through a campaign which will go live on the occasion of PoilaBoisakh, the Bengali New Year; SunitaKaushik will portray the legacy of the brand and its wide range of exquisite jewellery collections in the North Eastern states of Assam and Tripura around the same time as Bohag Bihu, a widely celebrated festival in Assam.

Ms. Joita Sen, Director, Head – Design and Marketing, Senco Gold & Diamonds said – “ With a legacy of more than five decades and roots in the east, it was a natural choice for us to on-board regional brand ambassadors for West Bengal and Assam as part of the first phase of our “Hyperlocal” strategy. We are delighted to have leading ladies of the cine world – MadhumitaSarcar and Sunita Kaushik as our brand ambassadors. I am sure our customers in the region will like and connect with our campaigns planned across platforms like print, outdoor, digital and TV featuring the two celebrities”

Actress Madhumita Sarcar said, “It is an honour to be associated with a brand like Senco Gold & Diamonds, which has a legacy of over five decades in the jewellery business. The campaign is beautifully planned and executed which brings out the essence of Bengal beautifully.”