Senco Gold & Diamonds Rolls out PRIDE Special Campaign #WearYourPride To Encourage LGBTQ+ Community

Kolkata: Senco Gold and Diamonds has launched the #WearYourPride campaign to encourage LGBTQ+ community and to celebrate equal rights for all genders.

To promote inclusivity during the PRIDE Month, Senco Gold and Diamondspublished two brand films – the videos feature brand ambassador Dutee Chand and her girlfriend pledging for “freedom of love” and another film on life of Rupu, a Senco Gold transgender employee.

The inspiring real-life story of Rupu, a transwoman employee of five years in the Sales department at the Camac Street showroom of Senco Gold & Diamonds has been portrayed through this video.

Senco provided Rupu a platform to identify her true self in society as well as inspire others through her story by being the central character in the digital video commercial being rolled out across social media platforms. The film as part of the brand campaign #WearYourPrideencourages the LGBTQ community to come out and celebrate one’s Pride.

The brand film can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8U-Wmrom2_s

Another brand film features brand ambassador Dutee Chand. Through the film, Dutee Chand urges everyone to ‘Don’t Hide, Wear Your Pride’and pledges with her girlfriend for “freedom of love” with the message of normalising same-sex relationships in mainstream society. The campaign tagline #WearYourPride encourages the LGBTQ+ community to express their love fearlessly and be proud of who they are.

Senco Gold & Diamonds has promoted inclusivity and supported the causes for the LGBTQ+ Community. In 2021, Senco Gold & Diamonds signed Dutee Chand as the brand ambassador.

The brand film can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAepurAoRec

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Ms. Joita Sen, Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds said “We at Senco Gold & Diamonds have supported the rights of the LGBTQ community. Our new campaign #WearYourPride is a tribute to the LGBTQ community who have overcome all odds and daily struggles to make a mark on their own as professionals. We salute them and their indomitable spirit. We are committed to actualizing Rupu’s dream and are helping her in her gender transformation process. Rupu is an inspiration for others and we hope more such Rupuscome out and follow her path.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Suvankar Sen, Managing Director & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds, said“Senco Gold & Diamonds has promoted inclusive growth. We took an initiative by having Dutee Chand as brand ambassador who we believe is an inspiring icon for not only the LGBTQ+ community but all sportspersons.Now we are happy to announce that already couple of members from the LGBTQ community are part of the Senco Gold family and we are set to welcome few more into our fold. We are committed to extending all assistance in terms of training, skill development, medical and healthcare support for all Rupus in Senco Gold.”

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Subhasri Sengupta, Chief Human Resource Officer, Senco Gold & Diamonds, said “We at Senco Gold & Diamonds believe in Equal Opportunity & Workplace Inclusion and encourage people to apply from all sections of society irrespective of their gender, caste, creed, religion or sexual orientation. We at Senco try to ensure that diversity, equality and inclusion efforts and create platform for talents so that they get a fair chance to showcase their true self and explore their talent. We would like to heartily welcome deserving people from LGBTQ community and create milestones in their career graph. ”