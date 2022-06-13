‘Senapata lagi’ ritual at Puri Srimandir: Know restrictions for devotees

Puri: The visitors will not be allowed for darshan at Puri Srimandir on Monday till 3 pm as the temple will remain closed in view of Snana Jatra rituals ahead.

Reportedly, the ‘Charamala Bandha’ and ‘Senapata Lagi’ rituals will be conducted by sevayats today.

The preparations are in full swing for the Snana Jatra tomorrow. As per the schedule, the ‘Pahandi’ ritual will take place at 4 am followed by ‘Dibya Snana’ and ‘Gaja Besha’ of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra.