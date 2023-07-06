Sena Says No Displeasure On Ajit Pawar’s Arrival

Mumbai: Amid reports of discomfort among Shiv Sena MLAs after NCP’s Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government, the party on Wednesday dismissed reports that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would resign soon. BJP’s Maharashtra state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule also said that Shinde would remain the Chief Minister.

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said there was no displeasure among MLAs regarding Pawar becoming the deputy CM.

Addressing reporters after a meeting of MLAs called by Shinde, Uday Samant said all future elections would be held under leadership of Eknath Shinde.

“Under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde, there was a meeting regarding upcoming session of the Lok Sabha, the session of Maharashtra Vidhansabha, what MLAs, MPs, MLCs should do in future, how to do development work, how to grow the organisation,” ANI quoted Samant as saying.

“There was no displeasure among our MLAs anywhere (regarding Ajit Pawar’s arrival), we all have faith in Eknath Shinde…information about his (Eknath Shinde’s) resignation are rumours…All elections will be held under leadership of Eknath Shinde,” Sawant further said.

On Tuesday, the core committee of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena held a meeting to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra.