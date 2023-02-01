Semi-Nude Body Of Woman Found Hanging From Tree In Balasore, Murder Suspected

Balasore: Mystery shrouded the death of a woman whose semi-naked body was found hanging from a tree in Patna Village under Kochia Koili Panchayat in Balasore district.

The woman has been identified as Jayanthi Sheal, wife of Jagbandhu Sheal, a resident of Patna Village.

According to reports, Jayanthi had gone to fetch firewood, to a field, which is two kilometres away from their house in the afternoon. However, did not return for long.

Following this, her son went to the place in search of his mother, where he found Jayanthi’s dead body hanging on a tree. He ran back to his house and informed his family.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.