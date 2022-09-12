Selling Of ‘Spurious’ Telma 40 Medicines: Two Accused Surrender Before Police

Cuttack: The two medicine distributors, accused in illegal sale of spurious blood pressure medicine Telma 40, have surrendered before police on Monday.

The duo surrendered at Purighat police station.

Earlier on Saturday, Drug Inspector Tusha Ranjan Panigrahi had filed an FIR against them at Purighat police station.

Notably, a team of Drugs Control administration conducted raids on the premises of two medicine stockists in Manighosh Bazaar area under Purighat police limits for allegedly selling duplicate medicines. Samples were collected and sent for laboratory tests.

The actions were intiated after pharmaceutical company Glenmark stated in clarification that the specific batch of the two medicines that were seized during the raids was not produced by the company. The distributors had procured the spurious drugs from Bengaluru and Gaya and supplied those to more than 100 retailers, the FIR stated.