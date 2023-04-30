‘Selfie With Daughter’ Turns In To A Global Campaign Under ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Scheme: Modi In ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat marked its 100th episode on Sunday where he revisited topics such as women empowerment, education, tourism and more.

He began the episode by congratulating the citizens on the milestone, adding he got emotional while reading people’s messages for the 100th episode.

He started the episode by mentioning one of the flagship schemes of his government, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao under which he had asked the people to upload a selfie with their daughters. “In no time ‘Selfie With Daughter’ turned into a global campaign,” he said. He also spoke with one of the fathers from Haryana, where the scheme was launched, and asked about his daughters.

He also talked about women’s empowerment and noted the participation of women in various fields from the army to sports. He mentioned women of Deur village from Chhattisgarh who runs cleanliness drives through self-help groups and tribal women of Tamil Nadu.

Tourism

Speaking on the tourism industry, the Prime Minister said, “Tourism sector is growing rapidly in the country. Be it our natural resources, rivers, mountains, ponds or pilgrimage sites, it is important to keep them clean. This will help the tourism industry a lot.”

He also asked people to visit at least 15 tourist destinations within the country to the states other than where they live before going to visit any other country.

“Along with cleanliness in tourism, we have also discussed the Incredible India movement often. Through this movement, for the first time, people came to know about such places, which were just in their neighbourhood,” he said.

“I always say that before going abroad for tourism, we must visit at least 15 tourist destinations of our country and these destinations should not be from the state where you reside…they must be from any other state outside your state,” Modi added.