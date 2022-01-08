Self Styled God Man Held For Raping Woman In Puri

Satyabadi: Police have arrested a self-styled godman on Saturday after he was accused of sexually abusing a woman devotee in Puri’s Satyabadi area.

The accused has been identified as Shiba Prasad Bhoi of the Biswanath Pur area in the district.

The arrest was made on a complaint lodged by the family members of the victim with Satyabadi polie station, hailing from Khurda.

The complainant said that the woman was raped by Bhoi inside his ashram in the Satyabadi area on Friday. The woman went to the ashram because she was suffering from some familiar issues and which will be spiritually healed by Bhoi.

The woman had also told the police that she was drugged and raped by Bhoi pretext of healing her problems on the premises of the ashram.

Acting on the plaint, Bhoi was arrested and both the accused and victim’s medical examinations were conducted on the same day.

Meanwhile, the accused Bhoi has been sent to judicial custody after he was denied bail by the court.