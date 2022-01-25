Self Styled God Man Held For Raping Minor Divyang Girl In Mayurbhanj

Badasahi: A self-proclaimed godman has been arrested by police for allegedly raping a minor physically challenged girl in the Badasahi area of the Mayurbhanj district.

The accused has been identified as Jetharam Murmu of the same area. Even though the incident occurred on January 20, the matter came to light after the girl was admitted to a hospital.

According to sources, the minor girl of Brajanandanpur of Gudiabandh panchayat was allegedly raped by a self-proclaimed godman, known as Jetharam Baba.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that despite the horrific crime committed by the godman, the village committee tried to suppress the matter in fear of social backlash and tried to resolve the issue by imposing a monetary penalty of Rs. 90,000 on the godman.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the self-proclaimed godman after an FIR was registered against him. Police have launched an investigation into the incident after a complaint was lodged in this regard.