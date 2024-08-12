Selena Gomez sparks engagement rumours with Benny Blanco

Los Angeles: Selena Gomez has fans and tabloids buzzing with excitement after a recent social media post. The Lose You To Love Me singer, who has been fueling speculation for some time now, strategically concealed her left ring finger with a heart emoji in an Instagram story.

A week ago, a social media post sparked rumours that Selena Gomez was secretly engaged to her beau, Benny Blanco. However, without any confirmation, the buzz quickly faded. Then, a few days later, the singer shared a stunning mirror selfie in a gorgeous white dress. Gomez strategically placed pink heart emojis right where an engagement ring would typically reside. Even though we can’t say for sure, fans are curious if the emoji placement was on purpose or just a lucky coincidence.

But she didn’t exactly swipe left on engagement rumours when she commented on a TikTok video with the caption, “I know and so do you that at the time she would never have gotten engaged to Benny; she was in her IT GIRL era.” Her cheeky reply? “Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol.”

Fast forward to August 8, when DeuxMoi received an anonymous tip about an engagement. Shortly after, Selena was spotted flaunting—or perhaps slyly concealing—her ring finger, making us all do a double take at her “subtle” cover-up.