Selena Gomez sizzles in sexy Red Floral Threadwork Gown on the VMAs Red Carpet

Selena Gomez made a rare red-carpet appearance at MTV Video Music Awards in celebration of her three nominations—and she looked absolutely stunning while doing it.

Gomez is nominated for three MTV VMA Awards this year for her song “Calm Down” in collaboration with Rema. The duo has been nominated for Best Collaboration, Song of the Year and Best Afrobeats.

The nominee, 31, stepped onto the pink carpet at the 2023 MTV VMAs in bold style, wearing a barely there beaded dress by Oscar de la Renta.

Her floral halter dress had a plunging neckline and a skirt made from beaded flowering vines — with a thigh-high slit left open in the front. Gomez accessorized with matching red heels and earrings.

The Only the Murders in the Building star kept her glam simple, choosing a neutral eye and lip shade that matched. She wore her hair down and straight, parted in the middle.

The dress was coordinated with strappy red sandals from Jimmy Choo. She accessorized with Pasquale Bruni jewelry, including earrings, rings and bracelets.

Gomez worked with stylist Erin Walsh, who also collaborates with Ashley Park, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Alba.