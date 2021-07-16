Selena Gomez recreates Divya Khosla Kumar’s iconic ‘Sitara’ Pose

The iconic Sitara pose from the truly iconic song, Divya Khosla Kumar’s Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi had become an overnight viral sensation.

People across social media were seen posing with the same and using the song as a base.

From weddings to events, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi broke all records and was yet another successful feather in Divya’s cap.

Now, taking it a mile ahead, the international icon Selena Gomez was seen doing the same Sitara pose and the internet fandom has gone berserk with comparison posts.

When a figure like Selena Gomez copies you, you know that it is a huge deal. Way to go Divya!