Selena Gomez Dethrones Kylie Jenner as Instagram’s Most Followed Woman

By Pragativadi News Service
New York: Kylie Jenner’s reign as Instagram’s most followed woman has come to an end for now. Celebrity news fan account PopFaction noted this morning that Selena Gomez, formerly the platform’s most followed woman, exceeded Jenner’s follower count.

While at 10 A.M. EST this morning, Jenner actually still had a slight edge, Gomez surpassed her as the day went on.

Gomez officially led with 380,644,778 followers. Jenner, meanwhile, is close behind with 380,425,729 followers.

 

