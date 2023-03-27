Selena Gomez Burns Up Instagram With Rare Throwback Photo in Bikini

New York: Selena Gomez is reminiscing about her blonde days. On Late Sunday, the Rare beauty founder shared a sizzling photograph on Instagram. The 30-year-old’s sultry pic captures her staring at a mirror donning a chic bikini. Pouting for the camera, Selena keeps her blonde tresses on full display as she strikes a pose. “TBT to blondie Sel. Summer’s coming! So many exciting things are coming,” she captioned the new post.

This throwback picture was from 2021 when the ‘Heart wants what it wants’ singer was promoting a friend’s swimsuit line. The singer helped her friend design the newly launched swimwear at that time.

This comes at a time when Selena Gomez and former One Direction member Zayn Malik’s dating rumours have taken social media by storm. Previously, a report by Entertainment Tonight claimed that the duo was spotted on a romantic dinner date at SoHo in New York City on Thursday. Eyewitnesses suggest they saw the musicians entering the restaurant holding hands. They reportedly looked extremely close and also cozied up for a kiss.

Selena Gomez recently also hit the headlines for publicly lending support to ex-lover Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey on social media. It came after the model opened up about receiving death threats and braving hate online. After Selena reached out to Hailey, she thanked her on Instagram.

Selena Gomez has recently been the most followed woman on Instagram as she reached 400 million followers.